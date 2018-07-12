Visit the Arsenal Emirates Stadium in London with cheap Arsenal Emirates tour tickets

Located in Holloway, London, The Emirates Stadium is the football stadium home to Arsenal Football Club. It ranks as the third largest football stadium in England with a capacity of 60,338, after Wembley and Old Trafford.

Emirates Stadium has quickly established itself as one of the world's most stunning and spectacular sports stadium. Along with state-of-the-art facilities, the Club has incorporated stunning features from their Highbury history.

Arsenal Emirates Stadium Tour

Football fans will go wild for this comprehensive tour of the Emirates Stadium, home to the Arsenal Football Club. Follow in the footsteps of Arsenal heroes, taking a look behind the scenes and back in history.

On this amazing day out, you will be taken through the Emirates Stadium and see all the areas which are crucial to the team on a match day - from the dressing rooms to walking the players' tunnel yourself. You will also see the Directors Box and the Press Conference facilities.

Arsenal Emirates Stadium Tour Highlights

Self-Guided Audio Tour

Hear from the people on the ground with the voices of many Arsenal stars. They will share their match-day experiences with you as you explore the behind-the-scenes areas of the Emirates Stadium. Hear from the boss as you take your place in the changing room, listen to the roar of the crowd as you walk down the tunnel yourself, and explore the museum while you test your Arsenal knowledge against one of the Arsenal experts.

Arsenal Emirates Stadium Museum

The spectacular Arsenal museum at Emirates Stadium is located in the Northern Triangle Building. The museum contains fantastic interactive displays suitable for all ages along with a complete history of the Club from Plumstead Common through to Emirates Stadium. Long term exhibits include goal scorer Michael Thomas’ boots from Anfield ‘89, Charlie George’s FA Final Cup shirt from 1971 and the shirt worn by Alan Smith in the 1994 European Cup Winners Cup Final victory.

Book your Arsenal Emirates Stadium Tour tickets now!

Monday - Friday: first tour 10.00am, last tour 4.00pm

Saturday: first tour 9.30am, last tour 5.00pm

Sunday: first tour 10.00am, last tour 3.00pm

(Tours are available every day subject to match fixtures)