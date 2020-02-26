Visit the London Zoo with cheap tickets to the ZSL London Zoo!

Originally intended to be used for collection and scientific study of specimens, the London Zoo eventually opened to the public in 1847. With 758 species and 16,802 individual animals, you can see all the furry, feathered, slimy and smooth creatures from around the world in beautifully landscaped grounds!

A List of ZSL London Zoo attractions

Tiger Territory

Home to critically endangered Sumatran tigers, immerse yourself in the tigers' lush natural habitat and catches a glimpse of these graceful and elusive predators.

Gorilla Kingdom

Enter the African rainforest and come face to face with western lowland gorillas, and learn about them with fun interactive activities and exhibits.

Reptile House

Visit the reptile house and see fascinating species of snakes and lizards, from the massive Burmese Python, like the one Harry Potter talked to in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, to the small but deadly poisonous species, to Komodo Dragons, and tortoises!

And much more! Book your ZSL London Zoo tickets now and explore the animal kingdom right in the heart of England's capital!