Menu
Attractions BODY WORLDS
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    BODY WORLDS Tickets at the London Pavilion, London

    BODY WORLDS

    Discover the beauty beneath your skin at London’s newest Top Attraction: BODY WORLDS

    1 customer reviews

    Important information

    BODY WORLDS Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (1 customer reviews)

    Wellsyffc

    22 hours ago

    Very interesting and different to the usual museum experience.

    Tags:

    Attraction - ExhibitionFamily FriendlyMatinee SundaysDays Out In London

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies