London's hottest new attraction BODY WORLDS is here! Tickets available soon!

Discover the beauty beneath your skin at London's BODY WORLDS, an original exhibition of real human bodies now in its flagship, permanent home at 1 Piccadilly Circus in its iconic London Pavilion home.

What to expect at BODY WORLDS London?

Become one of the 50 million international visitors to watch and be amazed by the renowned displays by Dr Gunther von Hagens. Become immersed in this unique London experience and discover whole new things about the human anatomy that you've never seen or heard before. Over 200 anatomical specimens will present you with invaluable insight on how our lifestyle choices affect our overall health.

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind, thrilling and interactive exploration of the human body, described by many as life-changing, unforgettable, and mind-blowing.

Tickets for BODY WORLDS London are guaranteed to make a fun family outing!

Find out what makes us human beings at BODY WORLDS London, a world-class museum experience that's fun for the whole family. Book your BODY WORLDS tickets today!