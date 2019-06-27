Menu
Classic Lunch Cruise

Watch as the amazing cityscape of London glides by and you sit back and relax

Important information

Performance dates
Booking until 31 March 2020.
Special notice
Boarding & Disembarkation from EMBANKMENT PIER Boarding at 12.00 hrs Boat departs - 12.30 hrs Boat returns – 14.00 hrs Wed to Sat and 14.45 hrs Sundays Dress code: Smart, casual attire. Please note that failure to dress accordingly may result in non-admittance. Sports and leisure wear is discouraged. Due to company health and safety policy, children below 3 years of age are not allowed on board. Prams, bassinets or push-chairs are not permitted onboard the vessels and high chairs are not available. Please advise in advance if you would like the children's menu. Child menu is available for children between 3 and 11 years old. The cruise is entirely non-smoking for its duration All restaurant cruise prices include VAT but do not include Service Charge. Prices: FROM £39.00 Wednesday to Saturday per Adult FROM £49.00 Sunday Lunch per Adult

Classic Lunch Cruise Customer Reviews

4 / 5 (5 customer reviews)

Michael Brown

27 June 19

We got there with our voucher, and they declared they had never heard of us, so we had no lunch cruise and no lunch. My daughter paid £50 for this for Father's Day for my husband, and we were left stranded, with no food and no cruise. We would like a refund!

Desmond

1 March 19

Absolutely wonderful day service, food and atmosphere amazing

River Thames LUNCH CRUISE TICKETS aboard Bateaux London's incredible Glass House (Symphony).
CLASSIC Includes:
Three-course set menu
Fairtrade coffee or tea


All of our lunch cruise packages include commentary after lunch.

