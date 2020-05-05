Ballet Revolción is back in London!

Do not miss your chance to see this stunning mixture of dance styles come together on the stage of London’s Peacock Theatre! Back in the city for the first time since 2014, prepare to be amazed by Ballet Revolución. Seats at this show have been in incredibly high demand across the globe so be sure to book Ballet Revolución tickets today!

Ballet Revolución tickets are now available

This dance show has toured around the world and turned heads while they’ve done so! They combine dance styles in daring new ways from Afro-CUban styles, to ballet, street dance and hip hop. This company merges classic elegance with strength vivacity and passion.

This powerful production showcases dancers from the best and most prestigious schools in Cuba, Escuela Nacional de Arte and Escuela Nacional de Ballet. These incredible athletes and artist come together to bring to life a contemporary soundtrack featuring hit songs from artists like Justin Timberlake, Enrique Iglesias, J Blavin, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Georoge Michael, Adele, and Calvin Harris.

Music that you love comes together in a stunning display of power and passion as the incredible dancers of Ballet Revolución meld dance traditions from around the world into one amazing show.

Ballet Revolución in London for 2 weeks only!

Ballet Revolución is returning to the Peacock Theatre for an extremely limited run in Spring 2020. Do not miss your opportunity to see this incredible company live on stage. Book Ballet Revolución tickets today to guarantee the best seats at the best prices.