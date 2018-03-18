Tango After Dark returns to London’s Peacock Theatre

Following the stunning success of Tango After Dark in 2018, the show is returning for a limited run 3 week run in 2020. Do not miss your opportunity to see the sultry world of Argentine tango on the London stage. Tickets for Tango After Dark are hotter than the show itself so book your tickets early to guarantee your seats at this steamy dance show.

Tango After Dark to the music of Astor Piazzolla

World Tango Champion German Cornejo is returning to London with his world-class dance company. These ten exquisite Argentinean dancers take to the stage accompanied by two incredible singers and seven live musicians. The wonderful rhythms and music of great tango composer and bandoneon player Astor Piazzolla come to life as the company showcases the impactful choreography of their authentic Argentine Tango to the sounds of Piazzolla’s Nuevo Tango.

This astounding presentation is sure to ignite the fires of passion in your heart and in your feet. Do not miss this sizzling hot dance spectacular in its triumphant London return.

Affordable Tango After Dark tickets now available

There is no better way to stoke the fire of desire in your life than with an evening (or afternoon) of sensuous tango. Secure your seats to this red hot show and if you’re lucky you might even make it to a post show dance lesson. Book your tickets for Tango After Dark now and you’ll be dancing in anticipation.