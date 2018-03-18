Menu
Dance Tango After Dark
    Tango After Dark Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Tango After Dark

    German Cornejo and his company dance to the enchanting music of Astor Piazzolla.

    38 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 10min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    26 May 2020 - 13 June 2020
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.
    Special notice
    Please note on Tuesday 2 & 9 June there will be post-show tango lessons free to same-day ticket holders.

    Tango After Dark Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (38 customer reviews)

    Daniela Pears

    18 March 18

    Brilliant well done And your judy fro elderly was well managed

    Desislava Boiadjieva

    18 March 18

    It was amazing show. The musicians and dancers were fantastic professionallists. I was so happy all the time.

