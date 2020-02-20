Sadler Well’s presents the highly acclaimed Alina Cojocaru – Alina

A lead principal dancer with the highly regarded English National Ballet, Sadler’s Wells associate company, and a resident guest artist with Hamburg Ballet, Alina Cojocaru comes to Sadler’s Wells for a limited 3-day engagement for an all-new programme she curates and performs. The Romanian ballerina has had her praises sung far and wide by critics and ballet fans alike. Tickets for Alina will sell-out in no time so be sure to snap up your chance to witness the illustrious ballerina along with some special guests from 20 February 2020.

Alina Cojocaru – A short bio

The multi-award-winning Romanian ballerina began her distinguished career by studying gymnastics from a young age before she began ballet classes. Her ballet training at the Romanian State Ballet gave her the platform of being recognised along with other select students to take part in a student exchange that gave a public performance every six months. It was during one of these performances that Alina made her debut. At the age of 15, she won a scholarship to train at the Royal Ballet School in London. She was apart of the Kiev Ballet and Royal Ballet in London dance companies before she joined the English National Ballet in 2013. Her most recent awards include the Critics’ Circle Award (2018 and 2017 Outstanding Female Classical Performance).

Alina special guest – Johan Kobborg

The Danish ballet dancer Johan Kobborg will join Alina in her programme at London’s Sadler’s Wells theatre. He has been a principal dancer for both prolific dance companies; the Royal Danish Ballet and the Royal Ballet in London. His partnership with Alina Cojocaru began in 2001 when the pair performed together in Romeo & Juliet. Since the pair have performed together internationally due to popular demand. As well as being a noted ballerina, Kobborg is also a choreographer, director and visual artist. Kobborg has received various awards including an Olivier Award nomination for La Sylphide. As well as his professional partnership with Alina, the pair are a couple off stage and have a child together. This special programme will be the first time they have performed together in London since they left the Royal Ballet in 2013.