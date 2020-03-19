NOTE: This programme was altered from its original version on 10 March 2020.



World premiere of Composer Series: Nico Muhly’s Drawn Lines at London’s Sadler’s Wells

Sadler’s Wells is the place to be on 19 to 21 March 2020 for the world premiere featuring works from Julie Cunningham and Michael Keegan-Dolan. Tickets for Cunningham/Keegan-Dolan/Peck – Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines are available now! Don’t miss the chance to catch this epic programme showcasing Nico Muhly’s pioneering classical music played live by the brilliant Britten Sinfonia.

More about Nico Muhly: Drawn Lines

New Wave Assoicatie Julie Cunningham (former dancer with Merce Cunningham Dance Company and Michael Clark Company) has chosen Drones in order to reflect the subtle and yet constant noise of the most dwelling places. Sadler’s Wells associate artist Keegan-Dolan is inspired by murder ballad, The Two Sisters. His interpretation of the dark folk song arrangement The Only Tune is sung live by folk singer Sam Amidon, who will be joined by seven dancers from Keegan-Dolan's Ireland-based company Teac Damsa and Amidon's nine musicians.

Choreographed by Iván Pérez and set to Mothertongue composed by Muhly, Flutter is a vibrant work that explores stepping into the unknown. Created on and featuring ballet superstar Natalia Osipova, the piece received its world premiere as part of Pure Dance at Sadler’s Wells, in 2018.

The celebrated Sadler’s Wells and their anticipated Composer Series will see contemporary composers paired with contemporary choreographers in order to create new works.

Following the successful collaborations between Wayne McGregor and Mark Anthony Turnage (2011), and then Thomas Ades with Karole Armitage, Crystal Pite, Wayne McGregor and Alexander Whitley (2014), Sadler’s Wells’ Composer Series partners contemporary composers' music with exceptional contemporary choreographers to create new works.

About Julie Cunningham and Michael Keegan-Dolan

Julie Cunningham is an award-winning dance artist who established her own dance company in 2017. Since, the company has had success in the form of numerous sold-out shows including two sold-out runs at the Barbican Pit Theatre, a commission for the V&A’s REVEAL festival, an evening at Southbank Centre presented by Rambert, and a sold-out presentation at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The company is an associate of Rambert and Cunningham is now the New Wave Associate at Sadler’s Wells.

Michael Keegan-Dolan is the founder and artistic director of Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre. His productions for Fabulous Beast include Rian (2011), Helen and Hell (2010) and The Rite of Spring (2009). Outside of Fabulous Beast his most recent works include a new production of Handel’s Julius Caesar (London Coliseum) which he directed and choreographed for the English National Opera. Keegan-Dolan has been nominated for an Olivier Award with three different productions. His awards include the UK Critic’s Circle Award for Best Modern Choreography.