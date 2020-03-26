Phoenix Dance Theatre – Black Waters tickets available 14 October!

Phoenix Dance Theatre – Black Waters comes to London’s Peacock Theatre

A magical collaboration from Phoenix Dance Theatre and our National Partner Company is coming to the West End’s Peacock Theatre for a strictly limited 2-day run. This new work isn’t one to be missed as it sees a unique and inspired commentary on colonialism and makes a truly powerful and thought-provoking show. Tickets for Phoenix Dance Theatre – Black Waters are available now so be sure to secure the best seats whilst they last!

Black Waters

Inspiration is taken from two different stories for this new work that presents a telling view on colonialism. The first takes us to 1782 at a time when 130 slaves were thrown overboard on the Zong ship and the owners deemed it acceptable to claim insurance on their lives. The second story jumps to 100 years prior to the first and is set in the Kala Pani prison which translates to ‘black waters’ in Hindi. The prison was used by the British in order to contain Indian independence activists in shocking conditions.

The show is choreographed by Sharon Watson, the Phoenix Dance Theatre’s artistic director, in collaboration with Dr Mitul Sengupta and Rhythomosaic’s Shambik Ghose.

Phoenix Dance Theatre

The company began in 1981 and is now the UK’s longest-standing contemporary dance company outside of London. The award-winning company has been performing worldwide for 37 years, inspiring and educating diverse audiences through the art of dance. As well as their own tours, they are often commissioned for original works for both private and public events. The Phoenix Dance Theatre have an outstanding reputation for their artistic excellence and fresh approach to contemporary dance.