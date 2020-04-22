World premiere of English National Ballet – Creature by Akram Khan at London’s Sadler’s Wells

Sadler’s Wells will see the exciting follow up Akram Khan’s Giselle and Dust in Spring 2020, once again showcasing the staggering collaboration between Khan and Sadler’s Wells associate company English National Ballet. Tickets for English National Ballet – Creature by Akram Khan are available now for its highly anticipated 1-week engagement that will run from 1 – 8 April 2020. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic and Büchner’s Woyzeck, this already anticipated work from this ground-breaking collaboration sees the excitement and demand increase dramatically.

Akram Khan

Akram Khan has built an outstanding reputation and a vast amount of work in just 18 years and is now celebrated as one of the most respected dance artists of today. Khan has created his own works and is well known for his collaborations, seeing him partner with world-class artists and companies. Some of his collaborations have seen him work with the likes of the National Ballet of China, singer Kylie Minogue, ballerina Sylvie Guillem and composer Steve Reich. The multi-award-winning artist has been honoured throughout his career from the likes of the Laurence Olivier Awards, being awarded an MBE (2005) for dance and being an honorary graduate of various prestige universities. A highlight of his career was a work he created for a segment of the London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

In the year 2000, the Akram Khan Company was formed, following an inspiring conversation the previous year between dancer and choreographer Akram Khan and former dancer and arts manager Farooq Chaudry. Khan took inspiration from his Indian classical dance form training Kathak and combined it with his knowledge of contemporary dance, and therefore found a vision for the company. The company have always strived to create through collaborations and to explore the unfamiliar, in order to be daring and to continue their learning.

Creature

Khan has collaborated again with the English National Ballet in order to bring new work Creature. The piece is a monstrous tale of human overreaching and was inspired by the iconic tale Frankenstein by Mary Shelley and Georg Büchner’s classic Woyzeck and the infamous myth of Prometheus. Khan draws on the themes of ambition, morality and human endeavour and takes on the tale of the outsider in the search of belonging. This exciting follow up sees Khan reuniting with Olivier Award-winning designer Tim Yip, composer and sound designer Vincenzo Lampagna, dramaturge Ruth Little and associate artist Michael Hulls.