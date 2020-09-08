Menu
Dance Machine de Cirque
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Machine de Cirque Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Machine de Cirque

    Post-apocalyptic circus comes to London's Peacock Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 20min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    8 – 26 September 2020

    Next Available Performances of Machine de Cirque

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    September 2020

    Tags:

    Ballet & DanceContemporaryLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentMatinee ShowMatinee SaturdayDance

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies