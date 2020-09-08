Machine de Cirque comes to London’s Peacock Theatre

In a world that has been changed beyond recognition a handful of circus artists and a musician have survived and are on the hunt for others. Machine de Cirque are only in London for a limited 2 week run so get your tickets to Machine de Cirque or it might quite literally be the end of the world.

The apocalypse has happened and against all odds a quartet of circus performers and a lone musician have survived. After fifteen years they set off with their street smarts and acrobatic prowess to aid them in search of others like them. With bits and bobs collected from here and there these performers showcase their incredible talents for circus, acrobatics, juggling, storytelling, music and more.

This show will make you laugh and tug at your heartstrings but you will be captivated throughout as these remarkably talented performers take you on a post-apocalyptic journey of discovery.

Machine de Cirque circus company

Machine de Cirque was started in 2013 by Vincent Dubé. The Québec City company’s founder is a veteran circus performer with over 20 years under his belt, and has a degree in civil engineering to boot. Dubé was joined in 2015 by circus artists Raphaël Dubé, Yohann Trépanier, Ugo Dario and Maxim Laurin along with multi-talented musician Frédéric Lebrasseur to create the company’s title show.

The post-apocalyptic circus is in town for 2 weeks only!

This ragtag group of survivors have repurposed the things around them to bring you a stunning showcase of circus artistry.