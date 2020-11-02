Flamenka Peacock Theatre tickets now available at affordable prices!

Flamenco and Latin are fused together to bring you an enthralling performance that combines the splendour of Riverdance with the spicy heat of the Iberian Peninsula. Flamenka is an exciting production that will take to stage at London's Peacock Theatre this November 2020 for a strictly limited season that you won't want to miss!

Be sure to act fast and book your tickets for Flamenka showing at the Peacock Theatre to secure the best seats whilst stocks last!

What to expect from Flamenka at The Peacock?

Legendary Flamenco dancer Karen Ruimy will lead an outstanding company of hot male dancers from South America and Madrid in a passionate melding of the two most formidable dance art forms on the planet! As these two worlds collide, hips swirl and twirl, and feet trample and tread the boards, Flamenka will take you on a wild ride exploring the thrills and chills of a forbidden love affair.

Flamenka is directed by esteemed talent Arlene Phillips CBE, who is perhaps best known for her work as not only a director and choreographer, but also a television judge, talent scout, presenter, and former dancer in her own right! Phillips has become a modern household name thanks to her contributions as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance. The Olivier Award winner's most notable works as a dancer include Annie, Starlight Night Fever, and Hot Gossip, just to name a few.

Flamenka tickets

Flamenka is on the books at the Peacock Theatre in London for just six days only, so be sure to purchase your tickets sharpish to guarantee your spot in this breathtaking Mediterranean/Latin-American dance production live on the West End stage!