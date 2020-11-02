Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Flamenka Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Flamenka

    Flamenco gets a spicy Latin-American twist in Flamenka at The Peacock Theatre.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    2 November - 7 November 2020

    Next Available Performances of Flamenka

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    November 2020

    Tags:

    Ballet & DanceFamily FriendlyPremiereCheap Theatre TicketsContemporaryCritic's ChoiceLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlySomething A Little DifferentMatinee ShowMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayDance

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies