    Akram Khan Company – XENOS Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Akram Khan Company – XENOS

    Olivier Award-winning dancer returns with XENOS at Sadler's Wells!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 5min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    3 - 5 October 2020

    Next Available Performances of Akram Khan Company – XENOS

    TODAY is 24th February 2020

    October 2020

