Officially verified tickets for XENOS at Sadler's Wells now on sale at affordable prices!

The amazing Akram Khan returns to the London stage for the first time following his 2019 Olivier Award win for Outstanding Achievement in Dance. The English dancer of Bangladeshi descent is a tour de force amongst the contemporary dance community and is set to appear at Sadler's Wells this autumn alongside five world-renowned musicians for a revival of his award-winning show XENOS. The hit West End dance piece has been regarded by The Observer as “a work of defining greatness, and a fitting farewell to a stage career that has illuminated British dance."

What to expect from XENOS at Sadler's Wells?

Alternating between classical kathak and contemporary dance, Khan concocts an alarming and electrifying dream of a First World War colonial soldier. Set at a time where mankind stood at the border of wonder and confusion where East meets West, past meets present, and mythology meets technology, XENOS, which means 'foreigner' or 'stranger', is guaranteed to blow your mind this October for just three nights only!

XENOS London Sadler's Wells creative team

The upcoming 2020 London production of XENOS sees an all-star creative team joining forces to deliver one of the most anticipated dance shows of the season. The creative team includes composer Vincenzo Lamagna, costumier Kimie Nakano, designer Mirella Weingarten, dramaturg Ruth Little, fellow Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Michael Hulls as lighting designer, and playwright Jordan Tannahill.

Why see XENOS at Sadler's Wells?

In addition to securing Akram Khan a Laurence Oliver Award, this triumphant 'blaze of glory' (TIME OUT) is only one hour and five minutes long, making it the perfect 'quickie' for getting your London culture fix. Extraordinarily designed, beautifully executed, and visually striking, XENOS certainly is no stranger to offering a great night out on the town.