    Akram Khan Company – Outwitting the Devil Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Akram Khan Company – Outwitting the Devil

    A new piece by Akram Khan that explores the Epic of Gilgamesh. Don't miss Outwitting the Devil this autumn!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 20min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    28 - 30 September 2020

    September 2020

