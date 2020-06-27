Officially verified tickets for Kunstkamer Nederlands Dans Theatre at Sadler's Wells now on sale!

In celebration of 60 years of dance, Dutch contemporary dance company Nederlands Dans Theatre (NDT) is bringing a cabinet of curiosities to Sadler's Wells in London this summer for a strictly-limited 4-day run! Kunstkamer is a celebration of everything that makes NDT so stupendous and unique! Their in-house choreographers Paul Lightfoot and Sol Leon unite with Nederlands Dans Theatre's Associate Choreographer Marco Gocke and Sadler's Well's Associate Artist Crystal Pite to conjure up an unforgettable performance starring every single dancer from both NDT 1 and NDT 2!

What to expect from Kunstkamer in the West End?

The junior company comprised of 16 dancers under 23 years old has been called by The Independent as a 'distinct phenomenon.' They will join forces with the main company regarded by The Sunday Herald as 'the world’s most magnificent dancers' to bring you a holistic dance set complete with a marvellous musical medley featuring songs ranging from Ludwig van Beethoven to Janis Joplin, Franz Shubert, Bela Bartok, and Arvo Part!

