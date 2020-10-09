Officially verified tickets for Akram Khan's Until the Lions Sadler's Wells 2020 production on sale now!

Adapted from Karthika Naïr's award-winning novel entitled Until the Lions: Echoes from the Mahabharata, 2019 Olivier Award winner Akram Khan is set to bring his acclaimed piece to Sadler's Wells for the first time. The transfer comes after two successful runs at The Roundhouse in 2016 and 2019, the last of which was presumed to be Khan's last-ever performance of the epic dance piece.

Be sure to book your tickets for Until the Lions early to secure the best seats in the house at the best prices whilst availability lasts!



What to expect this time around with Until the Lions at Sadler's Wells?

In his last performance ever of this wonderful epic work, Akram Khan will be joined on stage by an international cast of four musicians and two star dancers. Creating an exhilarating blend of classical Kathak Indian dance and contemporary movement, Khan tells the gripping tale of Amba, one of the great and unsung heroines of the Mahabharata. It serves as a poetic retelling of the epic Sanskrit story featuring themes of time and gender in a battle for liberty and justice.

Why see Until the Lions at Sadler's Wells?

Reuniting Khan with some of his most prized collaborators, including dramaturg Ruth Little, lighting designer Michael Hulls, writer Karthika Naïr, and visual artist Tim Yip, Until the Lions 2020 is not to be missed!