Backed by support from Darbar Festival, Akram Khan Company proudly present: We are but Shadows at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre. The piece promises to deliver an enchanting evening made up of two classical Indian works, both of which will be performed in its original form by both Akram Khan and Mavin Khoo as it was presented as part of their dance curation for the festival.

What is We are but Shadows the dance about?

Jwala is a three-part production exploring the Sanskrit phrase ‘Jwala Vyapnoti Akasham’, meaning the Rising Light fills space, envisioning ‘Jwala’ as the flickering flame, a powerful symbol of life and spirit. Jwala explores the enigmatic quality of the flame: that which burns is that which simultaneously illuminates. Created after the passing of her father and the birth of her daughter, Jwala finds connection between death and life, between saying goodbye and looking ahead, between release and hope, between shedding and seeking.

Through dynamic choreography by Mythili Prakash, accompanied by an evocative musical score, Jwala seeks to summon the multiple resonances of the Rising Flame from the cosmic, to the temporal, and the spiritual.

In the second work of the evening, I am Ravana, an all-male Bharatanatyam ensemble from the Temple of Fine Arts Inner Space Dance perform choreography by Mavin Khoo, accompanied by female musicians and vocalist Chitra Poornima. Drawing from the musical tradition of Bhajan hymns, alluding to the spirit of Lord Rama, this new work explores three scenes from the Sanskrit epic Ramayana; the abduction of Sita, the building of the bridge by Rama’s army of monkeys and the killing of the demon God Ravana.

Why see We are but Shadows 2020 at Sadler's Wells?

We are but Shadows is poised to bring London audiences a unique and unforgettable dance production complete with cultural Sanskrit references, unlike anything you've seen before. Don't miss it! On for just one night only, tickets are expected to be in high demand! Book We are but Shadows tickets showing at Sadler's Wells early to secure the best seats in the house whilst availability lasts!