Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    My First Ballet: Swan Lake Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    My First Ballet: Swan Lake

    My First Ballet: Swan Lake

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed
    Running time
    1hr 30min (inc. 20min interval)
    Performance dates
    7 April - 17 April 2021

    Next Available Performances of My First Ballet: Swan Lake

    TODAY is 14th May 2020

    April 2021

    Tags:

    Ballet & Dance

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies