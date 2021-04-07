Sadler's Wells tickets for My First Ballet: Swan Lake now on sale!

One of the most famous and highly renowned ballets of all time has been adapted for children ages three and older. After having originally been cancelled due to the new coronavirus, My First Ballet: Swan Lake is back and heading to the West End's Peacock Theatre in spring 2021 to play a strictly limited season.

What is My First Ballet: Swan Lake about?

The children's version of Swan Lake follows the same plot as the original. The evil magician Rothbart has transformed the beautiful Princess Odette into a swan; only in the dark of the night can she change back into her human form. Can the handsome Prince Siegfried manage to rescue her from this horrible curse or will he too fall victim to Rothbart's treacherous sorcery?

What to expect from My First Ballet: Swan Lake at the Peacock Theatre

My First Ballet: Swan Lake is accompanied by narration to help young audience members follow the story. There is also a shortened version of Tchaikovsky’s iconic musical score. The production offers a perfect introduction to the exquisite art of ballet and makes a fun family outing that you'll always cherish. Don't miss it!