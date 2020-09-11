Birmingham Royal Ballet: Lazuli Sky tickets London on sale now at affordable prices!

Sadler's Wells announces its first public performances to be staged since the closing of UK theatres in March 2020! Among such performances will be the previously announced Birmingham Royal Ballet presenting its all-new mixed bill, Lazuli Sky.

Once again featuring an array of professional artists and audiences in a live capacity since the quarantine measures, Sadler's Wells theatre will be transformed into a fully COVID-secure venue with work practices, performances, and visitor experiences tweaked to be in line with current government social distancing measures and guidelines.

Featuring a very limited run of just four performances from Thursday, 29 October until Saturday, 31 October 2020

What is Lazuli Sky all about?

Lazuli Sky is the first one-act ballet to be presented and commissioned by the Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet, Carlos Acosta, who entered the position back in January 2020 right before the pandemic struck. During theatre lockdown, Acosta approached British choreographer Will Tuckett, asking him to create a new piece for BRB inspired by and making use of social distancing in response to how dance and live performance can be staged.

Will Tuckett's newly choreographed ballet piece Lazuli Sky is set to John Adam's Shaker Loops. The mixed bill will also include Valery Panov's Liebestod, a strong, visceral solo piece for the company's male principals set to the music of Wagner's Tristan and Isolde; and Waltzes by Venezuelan choreographer Vicente Nebrada, danced to a collection of Latin-infused waltzes which celebrate love, romance and passion. All music will be performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

A sold-out world-premiere run of Lazuli Sky at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre from 22 to 24 October 2020