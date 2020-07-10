The Drive In presents The Shawshank Redemption in London 10 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to The Shawshank Redemption today!

The Shawshank Redemption on The Drive In big screen!

Widely considered one of the best films of the 1990s, The Shawshank Redemption follows two prisoners in extraordinary circumstances as they try to survive year in and year out at Shawshank State Penitentiary. This story of bonding, making peace and finding redemption stars Morgan Freeman, Tim Robbins and Bob Gunton.

Find the light at the end of the tunnel when The Shawshank Redemption comes to the big screen at The Drive In.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Shawshank Redemption tickets available now!

The hottest tickets in London this summer are to The Drive In. Don't miss your chance to make a break for it at The Drive In, Book The Shawshank Redemption tickets now!