Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Cinema: Aladdin 1992 Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Aladdin 1992

The Drive In London cinema makes way for Prince Ali! Hit film Aladdin 1992 is set to be a diamond in the rough this summer!

Important information

Child policy
Rated U
Running time
2hr 8min
Performance dates
14 July 2020 at 4.15pm & 19 July 2020 at 11am
Special notice
Please note: Tickets are priced per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Aladdin 1992

TODAY is 25th June 2020

July 2020

Cinema: Aladdin 1992 news

New live shows and films announced for The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water 9/6/2020, 12.35pm

Tags:

CinemaThe Drive In cinema in London

We use cookies