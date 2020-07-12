The Drive In presents Paddington in London 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Paddington today!

Paddington on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

Paul King's hit 2014 live-action animated comedy Paddington is set hit the silver screen at The Drive In cinema this summer! A young Peruvian bear gets lost at London's Paddington Station after travels to The Big Smoke to find his home. It's there where he encounters the wondrously kind Brown family, who provide him with a temporary safe haven. But will his newfound sanctuary last or will he be taken back to whence he came?

Paddington film cast

The film sees former Harry Potter co-stars Michael Gambon and Imelda Staunton lend their voices for the roles of Uncle Pastuzo and Aunty Lacy respectively whilst Ben Whishaw provides the voice for the film's main character, Paddington Bear. The film also stars Nicole Kidman as Millicent Clyde, Geoffrey Palmer as the head geographer, Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown, Madeleine Worrall as Agatha Clyde, Matt King as Andre the Thief, Matt Lucas as Joe, Michael Bond as the kindly gentleman, Peter Broadbent as Samuel Gruber, Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown, Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown, Simon Farnaby as Barry, and Tim Downie as Montgomery Clyde.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) and information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Paddington drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Paddington on the big screen. Don't miss one of the greatest live-action, animated comedy flicks to hit cinemas in recent memory! Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!