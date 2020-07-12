Important Notice

Cinema: Paddington Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Get ready for a little trouble. A little bear will make a big splash at The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water this summer!

Important information

Child policy
This film is suitable for all ages, parental guidance suggested.
Running time
1hr 35min
Performance dates
12 July 2020 at 11.45am
Special notice
Please note: Ticket price is per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Paddington

TODAY is 24th June 2020

July 2020

