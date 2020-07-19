The Drive In presents Black Water Abyss in London 1 late-night showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to new horror flick Black Water: Abyss today!

A group of friends become trapped in the dark recesses underground after a deadly tropical storm wreaks havoc, flooding the caves that they've been exploring. Now cut off from the outside world and with the water level rising fast, the adventurers soon realise they are not alone. There desperate attempt at escaping the cave turns into a frantic fight for survival against a lethal crocodile.

Black Water: Abyss stars Jessica McNamee as Jennifer, Luke Mitchell as Eric, Amali Golden as Yolanda, Anthony J. Sharpe as Cash, Rumi Kikuchi as Miyuki, and Benajmin Hoetjes as Viktor.

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see what lies beneath in Black Water: Abyss, coming to the silver screen in mid-July. Dive headfirst into this icy cold thriller, if you dare. Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!