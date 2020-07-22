The Drive In presents vlassic blockbuster Jurassic Park in London for 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Jurassic Park today!

Thriller Jurassic Park on The Drive In big screen at £42 per vehicle!

When a skeptical paleontologist and enthusiastic paleobotanist go to tour an incredible new theme park before its opening they never imagined what incredible wonders the park would hold. Now, they are struggling to keep themselves alive as the park’s prehistoric inhabitants run wild.

This classic Steven Spielberg film stars Sam Neill with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum and also features Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight, Joseph Mazzello, and Ariana Richards.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Jurassic Park drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

Get ready for this classic summer thriller with Drive In tickets to see Jurassic Park on the silver screen. Playing for one night only and with limited availability, book your Jurassic Park tickets today. Be sure to catch this spectacular experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!