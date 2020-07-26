Important Notice

Cinema: Mad Max - Fury Road Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Mad Max - Fury Road

The hit 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road starring Charlize Theron comes to The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Child policy
Rated (15).
Running time
2hr
Performance dates
26 July 2020 at 8.25pm
Content
Contains strong violent scenes.
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

