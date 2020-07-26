The Drive In presents Mad Max Fury Road in London 1 night only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to the hit action flick Mad Max: Fury Road today!

Mad Max: Fury Road on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

The acclaimed fourth film in the Mad Max film series and third sequel to the 1979 original is coming to London's drive-in cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water this summer! After sitting in development hell for years with multiple attempts to return to the franchise and with Mel Gibson even attached to the project at one point, Mad Max: Fury Road finally saw a worldwide cinema release in 2015. The film became a box office smash, grossing $375.2 million on a $185 million budget.

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Mad Max 4 follows Imperator Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron), who rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search for her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshipper, and a drifter named Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy).

Who stars in Mad Max: Fury Road?

The cast of this blockbuster hit stars Tom Hardy (Black Hawk Down) as Max, Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron (Monster, Aeon Flux) as Imperator Furiosa, Nicholas Hoult (X-Men series, Warm Bodies, Clash of the Titans) as Nux, Hugh Keays-Byrne as Immortan Joe, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely (Transformers: Dark of the Moon) as The Splendid Angharad.

They are joined by Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Riley Keough as Capable, Zoe Kravitz as Toast the Knowing, Abbey Lee as The Dag, Courtney Eaton as Cheedo the Fragile, Josh Helman as Slit, John Howard as The People Eater, Richard Carter as The Bullet Farmer, Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic, iOTA as The Doof Warrior, Megan Gale as The Valkyrie, and Melissa Jaffer as Keeper of the Seeds.

The cast is completed by Melita Jurisic, Gillian Jones, Joy Smithers, Antoinette Kellerman, and Christina Koch as The Vuvalini; Quentin Kenihan as Corpus Colossus; Coco Jack Gillies as Glory the Child; Chris Patton as Morsov; Stephen Dunlevy as The Rock Rider Chief / The Winchman; and Richard Norton as The Prime Imperator.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Mad Max: Fury Road drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see the Australian hit Mad Max: Fury Road, coming to the silver screen in late July. Hop onto this wild ride. Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!