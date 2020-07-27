The Drive In presents Wonder Park in London for 2 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Wonder Park today!

Animated adventure Wonder Park on The Drive In big screen at £42 per vehicle!

June is a young girl with a big imagination. With her mother she invents Wonderland, a magical theme park run by a spirited group of animals. But what would happen if Wonderland were real, and in danger?

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Wonder Park drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

Get ready for this summer smash hit with Drive In tickets to see Wonder Park on the silver screen. Playing for two nights only and with limited availability, book your Wonder Park tickets today. Be sure to catch this spectacular experience this summer that's unlike any you've had in London!