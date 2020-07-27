The Drive In presents Saturday Night Fever in London for 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Saturday Night Fever today!

Disco Classic Saturday Night Fever on The Drive In big screen at £42 per vehicle!

Anxious about what he’ll make of his life, 19-year-old Tony tries to escape his tough Brooklyn surroundings by becoming king of the dance floor at the local disco. When his dancing looks like it might actually get him out Tony has some choices to make.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Saturday Night Fever drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

Get ready for this summer smash hit with Drive In tickets to see Saturday Night Fever on the silver screen. Playing for one night only and with limited availability, book your Saturday Night Fever tickets today. Be sure to catch this spectacular experience this summer that's unlike any you've had in London!