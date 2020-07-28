The Drive In presents Stage Mother in London for 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle!

New Release Stage Mother on The Drive In big screen at £42 per vehicle!

Maybelline is a true Texan, a conservative lady and the director of her church’s choir. When her estranged son dies she inherits his drag club. She surprises everyone she knows by moving to San Francisco to save the club.

This new summer blockbuster stars Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier with Mya Taylor, Allister MacDonald, Oscar Moreno and Jackie Beat.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Stage Mother drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

Get ready for this new summer release with Drive In tickets to see Stage Mother on the silver screen. Playing for one night only and with limited availability, book your Stage Mother tickets today. Be sure to catch this spectacular experience this summer that's unlike any you've had in London!