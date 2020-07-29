Important Notice

Cinema: Dora and the Lost City of Gold Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora and the Lost City of Gold comes to London's The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Child policy
Rated PG (Parental Guidance Suggested).
Running time
1hr 42min
Performance dates
29 July at 3.40pm and 12 August 2020 at 4pm
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

