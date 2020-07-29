The Drive In presents Dora and the Lost City of Gold in London for two showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Dora and the Lost City of Gold today!

Dora and the Lost City of Gold​ on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

Backpack, backpack! Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Be sure to book your tickets early before Swiper swipes them all up!

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Dora and the Lost City of Gold​. Screening for just one matinee only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!