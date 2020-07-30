The Drive In presents Pokémon: Detective Pikachu in London 2 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Pokémon: Detective Pikachu today!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

The first-ever live-action Pokemon film Detective Pikachu is coming to London's drive-in cinema this summer for just two showings only! Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the film to breathe life into our electric, furball hero, Pikachu, now a world-class, intelligent talking pokemon.

In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. The film became a huge box office success, grossing $455 million on a $150 million budget.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see the hit live-action, CGI film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, coming to the silver screen in late July and August. Screening for just two days only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!