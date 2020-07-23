The Drive In presents Military Wives in London for 2 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Military Wives today!

Comedy Drama Military Wives on The Drive In big screen at £42 per vehicle!

Based on a true story this music film chronicles the lives of women whose partners are away in Afghanistan.They form a choir and quickly find themselves in the international spotlight.

This musical summer comedy stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan with Jason Flemyng and Greg Wise.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Military Wives drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

Get ready for this new summer release with Drive In tickets to see Military Wives on the silver screen. Playing for two nights only and with limited availability, book your Military Wives tickets today. Be sure to catch this spectacular experience this summer that's unlike any you've had in London!