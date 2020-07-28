The Drive In presents Joker (2019) in London 1 night only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Joker today!

Joker on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime. This brings him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker.

The film received widespread critical acclaim with Joaquin Phoenix giving a particularly spectacular performance as the popular DC character and Batman's arch-nemesis. The blockbuster movie and box-office smash is also regarded as a saving grace for the Joker's character after Jared Leto's portrayal of the clown in Suicide Squad was met with lukewarm reviews. This is the Joker worthy of comparison to Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight. Don't miss it!

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Joker drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, coming to the silver screen in late July. Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!