Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Spider-Man: Far From Home today!

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be some extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Get ready for this new summer release with Drive In tickets to see Spider-Man: Far From Home on the silver screen. Playing for one night only and with limited availability