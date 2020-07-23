Important Notice

Cinema: Bloodshot Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Bloodshot

Action star Vin Diesel is Bloodshot in this new 2020 superhero film, coming to The Drive In cinema in London this summer!

Important information

Child policy
Rated 12A.
Running time
1hr 49min
Performance dates
23 July 2020 at 7.20pm
Content
Contains strong violent scenes.
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Bloodshot

TODAY is 15th July 2020

July 2020

