The Drive In presents the film Bohemian Rhapsody in London 2 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Bohemian Rhapsody today!

Bohemian Rhapsody on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury's lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Bohemian Rhapsody tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to see Bohemian Rhapsody at The Drive In. Book Bohemian Rhapsody tickets now starting from £40 a car!