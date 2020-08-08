Cinema: Aquaman Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Aquaman

Aquaman at The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Child policy
Rated (12A).
Running time
1hr 23min
Performance dates
8 August 2020 at 6pm
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

