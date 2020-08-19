The Drive In presents the film The Bodyguard in London 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to The Bodyguard today!

The Bodyguard on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

When imperious musical superstar Rachel Marron (Whitney Houston) begins receiving death threats, she is compelled to hire a bodyguard. Enter Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner), who immediately incurs the wrath of Marron and her entourage by imposing prison-like security measures. An ex-Secret Service agent, Farmer still hasn't purged himself of his guilt feelings over his inability to protect President Reagan from would-be assassin John Hinckley (in the original concept, the agent had been guarding JFK in Dallas, but Farmer was too young to make this credible; besides, he and Oliver Stone had been there before). Gradually, and inevitably, Farmer and Marron fall in love.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Bodyguard drive-in tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to see Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard at The Drive In. Book The Bodyguard tickets now starting from £40 a car!