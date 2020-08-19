The Drive In presents the film Reservoir Dogs in London 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Reservoir Dogs today!

The story looks at what happens before and after (but not during) a botched jewelry store robbery organized by Joe Cabot (Lawrence Tierney). Mr. White (Harvey Keitel) is a career criminal who takes a liking to newcomer Mr. Orange (Tim Roth) and enjoys showing him the ropes. Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi) is a weaselly loner obsessed with professionalism. Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) has just gotten out of jail after taking the rap on a job for Cabot; he's grateful for the work but isn't the same person he used to be. While Mr. Blonde goes nuts during the heist, the thieves are surprised by the sudden arrival of the police, and Mr. Pink is convinced one of their team is a cop. So who's the rat? What do they do about Mr. Blonde? And what do they do with Mr. Orange, who took a bullet in the gut and is slowly bleeding to death?

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

