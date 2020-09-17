The Drive In presents Clay's Redemption in London! presents Clay's Redemption in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £40 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Clay's Redemption today!

Clay's Redemption on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

Clay, a body-swapping enforcer, searches for redemption in a city run by Immortals and old-world Gods. The Drive In is pleased to present the World Premiere for this stylish, neon-soaked indie flick, inspired by 80’s cult movies and hard-edged graphic novels; featuring Akie Kotabe (Everly) and the singer Nuuxs (in her screen debut).

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see the UK premiere of Clay's Redemption when it comes to the silver screen this September. Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular film this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!