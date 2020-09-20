moved to Sunday, 20 September at the Please Note: This production was originally meant to take place on 30 March at London's The Other Palace under the name Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: John Owen Jones. Due to coronavirus COVID-19, the show has beenat the Adelphi Theatre . Bookings remain valid for the new date but you will need to email [email protected] to exchange your tickets.



West End darling John Owen Jones is coming to the stage of London’s Adelphi Theatre for one night only to share a little night music with his fans. He’s appeared in some of the biggest musicals in the West End and on Broadway but now he wants to put on a show just for you. Do not miss your chance to see John Owen in this incredibly intimate theatre for one night only. Book tickets for John Owen Jones at Monday Favourites now!

The youngest ever Jean Valjean and the longest-running London Phantom are one and the same, the incredible John Owen Jones. He has performed in Les Miserables on Broadway and in the West End and his portrayal of Jean Valjean has been lauded by audiences and critics alike. He has made audiences swoon with the music of the night as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera. He has performed in numerous star-studded concerts and event and has released six studio albums.

Following the success of their Sunday Favourites and their first season of Monday Favourites. The Other Palace are continuing their concert series designed to bring audiences up close and personal with some of their favourite performers. Musical theatre fans have cherished the opportunity to see some of the West End’s shining stars in this intimate venue. With a capacity just over 300, there isn’t a bad seat in the house and they sure do sell out quickly so be sure to book your Monday Favourites tickets sharpish to make sure you catch your favourite performers presenting acoustic shows of their (and your) favourite songs.

