    John Owen Jones Tickets at the Adelphi Theatre, London

    John Owen Jones

    John Owen Jones of Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera at the Adelphi Theatre!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This event is suitable for all ages.
    Running time
    1hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    20 September 2020
    Special notice
    Please Note: This production was originally meant to take place at London's The Other Palace under the name Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: John Owen Jones. Due to coronavirus COVID-19, the show has been moved to Sunday, 20 September at the Adelphi Theatre. Bookings remain valid for the new date.

    September 2020

