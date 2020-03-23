This performance has been cancelled. If you purchased tickets to this event through London Theatre Direct you will be automatically refunded within 14 days of the performance.

Tickets to see Lucy McCormick live in London for Life: LIVE! on sale now!

Nu-pop sensation Lucy McCormick and her electrotrash group Girl Squad have imagined an immersive and subversive pop concert extravaganza, set to run at the Battersea Arts Centre in London from 19 to 30 May 2020. This 60-minute mini-concert boasts live stadium-chic visuals co-designed by Morven Mulgrew and an album filled to the brim with original music that you won't want to miss. The shonky spectacular blurs the lines between self-care, stardom and redemption in a laugh-out-loud funny, crumbling, musical triumph!

Life: LIVE! is co-commissioned by Fierce, Teatro do Bairro Alto and Cambridge Junction with support from Alkantara, Tramway, Civic House Glasgow and Battersea Arts Centre with funding from Arts Council England.

The critics adore singer Lucy McCormick!

Singer Lucy McCormick is determined to deliver a wild performance, having self-proclaimed "I don't stop until I've gone too far!" Having received overwhelming praise from critics and earning four and five-star reviews all across the board, you can bet you'll be in for a wild ride this summer! Here's what the critics have been saying about transgressive wild child Lucy McCormick:

"McCormick doesn’t just rip up the rulebook; she grabs some popcorn, sets it on fire and watches the whole thing burn."

The Guardian

"Lucy McCormick has the moves of Beyoncé, the lungs of Christina Aguilera and the morals of a punk iconoclast. As a comedian she is fearless. As a performer she is reckless. She is one of the most extraordinary and extreme performers around."

The Scotsman

Praise for Triple Threat

