Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Contact us Contact us
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Life: LIVE! Tickets at the Battersea Arts Centre, London

    Life: LIVE!

    Lucy McCormick returns to the London theatre stage for another unmissable crazy show!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    1hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    19 - 30 May 2020
    Special notice
    Please note that this show is standing. Limited seating is available for those who need it. All performances will be relaxed, which means that you are free to move about, make noise and come and go during the show. Latecomers will be permitted – this might be at specific points in the performance agreed with the artists. It does not mean that light and sound effects have been changed.
    Access
    An open captioned performance will be held on 23 May and will be live captioned by Claire Hill. The venue has step-free access as the event takes place on the first floor of the building, which can be reached via a lift. There is a step-free access to the Scratch Bar and ground floor public spaces. There are accessible toilet facilities across the building.

    Tags:

    ConcertsConcertsContemporarySomething A Little DifferentOff West End Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies