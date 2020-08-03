Tickets to the Comedy Club at The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water on sale now!

Who is performing at The Drive In's Comedy Club ?

The second instalment of The Comedy Club features five amazing comedians: Dane Baptiste, Jordan Brookes, Richard Gadd, Helen Duff, and Micky Overman. This amazing evening full of laughs is one that you are sure to remember for years to come. Drive up, tune in and laugh out loud!

Dane Baptiste

Dane Baptiste is hailed as one of the most exciting, original and provocative acts to break in years. The London born stand up made comedy history in 2014 as the first black British act to be nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award. Since then he has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows, hosted his own podcast, and created and starred in his own sitcom SunnyD (BBC). His highly-anticipated tour The Chocolate Chip resumes in spring 2021.

Jordan Brookes

Jordan won the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe with his hit show I’ve Got Nothing. He was also nominated for the same award in 2017 and won the Chortle Comedian’s Comedian Award in 2018.

Richard Gadd

Richard won the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe with his hit show Monkey See, Monkey Do. The show was also nominated for a Total Theatre Award for Innovation and later that year, he also won a Chortle Comedian’s Comedian Award and was nominated for an Off West End Theatre Award for Best Performer. He is also a successful actor and writer, starring opposite Daniel Mays in the BAFTA-nominated BBC2 single drama Against the Law and writing episodes of Netflix smash hit Sex Education, as well as Ultimate Worrier for Dave and The Last Leg for Channel 4 where he is also one of their correspondents.

Helen Duff

Comedy award-winning, critically acclaimed and socially conscious clown, Helen Duff is alumni of ‘French master clown’ Phillipe Gaulier. Holding a BA Hons in Acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Helen is a professionally trained presenter, actress and comedian.

Micky Overman

Micky is one of the most promising and exciting acts to hit the circuit in years. A bedrock of surgically sharp writing combined with a cool and confident delivery make her an exceptional comedian. Her material moves quickly from devastating honesty to brutal whimsy, to on-point social observations. She already has the aura of a comic well beyond her years.

The Drive In LIVE at Troubadour Meridian Water, London!

A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety of your own car! Take a break from the stresses of everyday life and let your self laugh. Spend the evening with some of the UK’s top comedians as they perform on The Drive In theatre stage, which will be projected on the big screen so you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your own vehicle!

Contact-free theatrical experience!

The Drive In is fully contactless. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on-site when you arrive. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by their team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

