Is In Our Blood - The Song Project

Acclaimed Dutch singer-songwriter Wende and award-winning composer Isobel Waller-Bridge have collaborated with some of the best in the industry in order to create something refreshingly new. This run will be returning to the West End's Royal Court Theatre from 7 to 16 May 2020 in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, following its four-night run in the Jerwood Upstairs Theatre in June 2019.

How did Is In Our Blood – The Song Project come about?

It all began in January 2019 when Royal Court Artistic Associate Chloe Lamford and singer-songwriter Wende invited five Royal Court writers to get together one day. Wende and composer Isobel Waller-Bridge locked themselves away, with just a piano and a laptop, where they developed lyrics into songs. Lamford joined by choreographer and movement director Imogen Knight, imagined up the visuals of the performance. After just one week, the team made a presentation and it showed just how extraordinary this project is, was and could be.

The creative team behind The Song Project

Chloe Lamford (co-creator and designer) is an internationally renowned designer for not just theatre but also opera, music and art installation. As well as being an associate designer at the Royal Court Theatre, she is a resident of Somerset House Studios. Her back catalogue is both vast and impressive; her recent works include The American Clock (Old Vic), Hilary and Clinton (Broadway) and Hexenjard (Theater Basel).

Wende (co-creator, performer and composer) is a Dutch singer-songwriter who released her first album after having just graduated in 2004. Following its overwhelming success, she was established as one of the most successful musical artists in the Netherlands and received numerous awards for her work. In 2009 she established herself as a more contemporary singer-songwriter after her first English-language release. Her staggering success as a recording artist is surprisingly surpassed by her career as a performer.

Imogen Knight (co-creator and choreographer) is a choreographer, director and a movement director and works in various creative outlets, such as theatre, film, tv, performance art, photography and opera. In the past couple of years, Knight has been working with orchestras and musicians in order to challenge the traditional take on classical music and open it up to a new audience. Her current work includes the likes of Rosmersholm (Duke of York’s Theatre), Half God of Rainfall (The Kiln) and Avalanche (Barbican).

Isobel Waller-Bridge (co-creator and composer) is a composer for film, tv and theatre. She has created soundtracks for numerous hit tv shows, including Vanity Fair (ITV) and Fleabag (BBC), her theatre soundtracks include Woyzeck (Old Vic) and Knives in Hens (Donmar Warehouse). It’s no surprise that she has received a number of prestigious awards and has been internationally performed. Her theatre work has seen her write for productions from the West End to New York, and much more.

The writers for The Song Project are: E.V. Crowe, Sabrina Mahfouz, Somalia Seaton, Stef Smith and Debris Stevenson.

Is In Our Blood - The Song Project at the Royal Court Theatre

With a team bursting with talent, from the best in the creative industry, it makes sense that this project would be a hit. After just one week of work, this production was said to be phenomenal, and with a four-show run in 2019, the run in 2020 is set to be out of this world!