Musicals A Christmas Carol 2020
    A Christmas Carol 2020 Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    A Christmas Carol 2020

    A semi-staged Christmas musical with music from Alan Menken

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 55min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    01 December 2020 - 06 December 2020
    Content
    This production makes use of haze.
    Special notice
    Please note all performances of this production take place in December 2020.

    A Christmas Carol 2020 news

    ENO and LMTO production of A Christmas Carol to run at the Coliseum in 2020 27/12/2019, 10.45am

