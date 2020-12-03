Offer One Night Records present: Lockdown Town Tickets at the One Night Records, London

One Night Records present: Lockdown Town

The first-ever, immersive, live music experience Lockdown Town comes to London this autumn!

Important information

Age restriction

13+

Child policy
Suitable for ages 13+
Running time
2hr (no interval)
Performance dates
2 October 2020 - 30 December 2020
Content
Contains strong language, haze, smoking, and gunshots.
Special notice
Latecomers will be admitted into the next timed entry if there is capacity. If you miss your timed entry there is no guarantee you will be admitted. If you do not enter together with all the members of your party there is no guarantee you will be able to meet up once in the event. Tickets will be scanned on entry. Address: Wardens Grove, London SE1 0HT
Access
The venue is fully accessible.

SAVE £27 ON TICKETS

£63 now £35

Valid all performances in December and January.

Book by 15 November 2020.

 

