SIX musical tickets now available for triumphant return to the Arts Theatre in London

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's SIX The Musical has returned to London's Arts Theatre where it played to sell-out audiences last year. Welcome to the show, to the histo-remix....

The premise for SIX, the West End musical

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take the mic to tell their tale, remixing five hundred years of her-storical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of sisterly sass-itude.

Following last year’s sell-out pop-concert musical, SIX returns triumphantly to the West End's Arts Theatre powered by an all-female band.

Divorced! Beheaded! Live!

SIX Arts Theatre cast in full

The current London cast of SIX The Musical stars Jarneia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Courtney Bowman as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Alexia Mcintosh as Anna of Cleves, Sophie Isaacs as Katherine Howard, and Danielle Steers as Catherine Paar.

SIX musical creative team

SIX The Musical was co-written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss with Jamie Armitage as co-director with Moss. The production is choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and features set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty.

British musical SIX production history

The modern retelling of King Henry VIII's six wives turned divas had its humble beginnings in 2017 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was presented by hisory-loving Cambridge students. The concept of the show was born in a poetry class. As research for the show, Marlow read Antonia Fraser's "The Six Wives of Henry VIII" whilst Moss wached Lucy Worsley's documetary series Six Wives.

Since making its professional debut, the musical has crossed the pond for its North American premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and later was announced to head to Broadway. The West End production has been nominated for 5 Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best Musical, whilst the Broadway production was nominated for two Drama League Awards.

The award-winning musical is now set to return to the stage in London's West End. Be sure to catch these six killer queens at the Arts Theatre!

SIX musical tickets for the Arts Theatre run on sale now at affordable prices