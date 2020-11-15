The Show Must Go On! Tickets at the Palace Theatre, London

The Show Must Go On!

The Show Must Go On! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE!

Important information

Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
13 - 15 November 2020

Next Available Performances of The Show Must Go On!

TODAY is 6th October 2020

November 2020

The Show Must Go On! news

The Show Must Go On charity concert Live at The Palace Theatre in November! 5/10/2020, 10.10am

Tags:

MusicalHot TicketsStar PowerLimited RunWest End FavouritesSpecial Events

We use cookies