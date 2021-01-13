Choose the best seats for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, tickets now back on sale! Jan 13, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are back on sale and this time, you won't need a Felix Felicis potion to get the best seats in the house! Now for the first time ever as a muggle ticket buyer, you have the chance to choose your seats at the Palace Theatre in London when you book through our interactive seating plan. Think of it as your own handy-dandy "Marauder's Map" to find the most comfortable seats in what was once a "chamber of secrets" and get excellent views of the stage! The beloved story of the Boy Who Lived continues where The Deathly Hallows left off in this critically acclaimed two-parter that no die-hard HP fan should miss. The gates to the wizarding world re-open 21 July 2021 and you'll want to be among the first to hop aboard the Hogwarts Express! Book Harry Potter play tickets here from £16 and up. 🎟️

Your favourite HP characters Harry, Ron, and Hermione are all grown up 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts.

Accio Harry Potter tickets! How to book for The Cursed Child

After recent events in the muggle world put theatre performances on hold, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now set to recommence performances this summer with tickets back on sale! And now for the first time ever, you have the "magic wand" to choose your own seats at London's Palace Theatre, as this once restricted seat selection option has now been unlocked for the general public! Alohomora!

After selecting the date(s) you'd like to see the Harry Potter play in our online booking system, you'll be directed to an interactive Palace Theatre seating plan where you can choose the same seat(s) for both performances (Parts 1 and 2). As this is a production told in two parts (4 acts), booking both parts is automatic. When choosing the date, you will see Part 1 and Part 2 clearly labelled. You may choose to see both parts on the same day, or Part 1 on one day and Part 2 the next day. The choice is in your hands!

When satisfied with your seats (Note: Our intuitive seating plan will inform you of any restricted views so you can make wise decisions on where to sit at the Palace Theatre), you may then check out and pay by card or Amazon Pay. And then voila! Get ready to experience the magical charm of this Harry Potter masterpiece, penned by co-writers Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.



What's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child about?

Momentum had been building for years for an HP stage play. Ever since a nude Daniel Radcliffe appeared in Equus on Broadway, it was only a matter of time before Harry Potter was adapted for the theatre. Picking right where the epilogue in Book 7 left off, The Cursed Child follows an adult, married Harry, now the father of three school-age children and a hard-working employee at the Ministry of Magic. As Harry struggles to grapple with a past that continues to haunt him, his youngest son Albus must bear the weight of a family legacy he never even desired. As past and present begin to merge into a single ominous force, both father and son learn the inconvenient truth that sometimes evil comes lurking where you least expect it.

How long is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play?

Each of the two parts is approximately two and a half hours long, making the full story approximately five hours. But with intervals to allow time to order yourself a butterbeer combined with a gripping story that will have you hooked right from the beginning, you'll hardly notice the length of the show at all. Time flies like the Golden Snitch when you're having fun!