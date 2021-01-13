FAQ: Essential guide to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London Jan 13, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The magic continues. The most-awarded West End play in Olivier Award history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to come back this summer with tickets on sale now! Featuring a 42-strong cast with Jamie Ballard, Michelle Gayle, and Thomas Aldridge leading Harry, Hermione, and Ron, the HP play has been widely lauded and regarded as the eighth story in the Harry Potter series. Here's everything you need to know about Harry Potter The Play below.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a visually stunning play in four acts featuring all the elements you know and love from the books, plus a few hidden surprises.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues the story of The Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter, who is now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic. His youngest son, Albus Severus Potter, struggles to cope with a family legacy that he was born into and that he never wanted. Albus breaks the mould, however, when the Sorting Hat sorts him not in Gryffindor, but in Slytherin with Draco Malfoy's son Scorpius. What ensues is a series of misadventures with nods to the past seven books, including the Time-Turner given to Hermione Granger in the Prisoner of Azkaban. With themes of father-and-son bonding and coming to terms with your regrets, The Cursed Child is a worthwhile must-see sequel to The Deathly Hallows.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins exactly where the epilogue in Book 7 left off, roughly 19 years after the events of the Battle of Hogwarts. Though with the Time-Turner now back in play, be prepared to jump around through time!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part One is 2 hours and 40 minutes, including a 20-minute interval to allow time for a butterbeer or another goblet of goodness.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Part Two is approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes long, including a 20-minute interval. In total, both parts of the Harry Potter play are altogether 4 hours and 15 minutes.

The UK production of The Cursed Child is still playing in the West End at the Palace Theatre in London. Opening night for the premiere was held on 30 July 2016. The HP play is also playing on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre in New York; in Melbourne at the Princess Theatre; in San Francisco at the Curran Theatre; in Toronto at the Ed Mirvish Theatre; in Hamburg, Germany at the Mehr! Theater, in Tokyo at the TBS Akasaka ACT.

Scenes of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are set in many of the same fictional locations from the book you know and love, including Platform 9 3/4, the Hogwarts Express, Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, Godric's Hollow, the Ministry of Magic, Azkaban Prison, and more.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now booking at London's Palace Theatre until 26 September 2021 in an open-ended run. You can watch the events of the HP play unfold in real-time as if you were in the wizarding world yourself.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features a script and story written by Jack Thorne, who is also known in the West End for writing A Christmas Carol for the Old Vic Theatre.

Many unexpected events occur in The Cursed Child and you will just have to see for yourself.

The author of the Harry Potter series strongly felt that a continuation should be in the form of a stage play. It is recommended reading all seven books before seeing The Cursed Child, otherwise, you may not have a good understanding of what's going on in the story.

Anyone who was a major fan of the books and saw the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire film would say that the book was way better than what we so on the big screen. That's because the fourth movie had to cut many minor details and we got no S.P.E.W. or Rita Skeeter beetle side plots. The Deathly Hallows, on the other hand, was a two-part film and managed to cover most of the goings-on in the original source material. It can therefore go without saying that the longer the better!

The role of Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was originated in the West End by Paul Bentall. The original actor for Snape in the Broadway production was Byron Jennings.

The HP Lexicon's policy is that all sources from the original author of the books, JKR, is canon. The Cursed Child was based on an original story by JKR and written by Jack Thorne. It is therefore up to interpretation whether you choose to consider it canon, though it's a riveting story all the same in its own right.

Any speculation of a Cursed Child movie remains pure speculation at this time. Rumours aside, however, many believe a film adaptation of the play is inevitable. Warner Bros will no doubt wish to expand the Harry Potter film universe in the future once the Fantastic Beasts spin-off is complete, plus by the time the film is potentially made, perhaps the actors of the original Harry Potter films (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson) will actually be as old as they were portrayed in the epilogue of Deathly Hallows and old enough to reprise their roles without the need for older age makeup effects. Only time will tell! In the meantime, keep calm and enjoy The Cursed Child now for what it is: a magical, cinematic play.

While still revisiting the same elements you know and love about the Potterverse, it also shakes things up and gives you something new to experience. Albus Potter, son of Harry, resents his own father and his family legacy. Sorted into Slytherin, it's clear that this is a year at Hogwarts unlike any before. Regarded as "Year 8" or the "8th Story" of Harry Potter, you definitely won't want to miss The Cursed Child.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently not touring the UK and is only running in London's West End at this time. However, it is possible the show can go on tour sometime in the future.

The current London cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stars Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, James Howard as Draco Malfoy, Rayxia Ojo as Rose, Dominic Short as Albus, and Jonathan Case as Scorpius. It has yet to be confirmed if the cast members will reprise their roles for the return of The Cursed Child after coronavirus.

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child creative team features BAFTA, Olivier, and Tony Award-winning playwright Jack Thorne; Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Tiffany; costume supervisor Sabine Lemaitre; set designer Christine Jones; costume designer Katrina Lindsay; hair, wig and make-up designer Carole Hancock; movement director Steven Hoggett; composer and musical arranger Imogen Heap; lighting designer Neil Austin; sound designer Gareth Fry; illusions and magic director Jamie Harrison; music supervisor and arranger Martin Lowe; casting director Julia Horan CDG; video designers Finn Ross and Ash Woodward; and associate director Des Kennedy.

All bookings are final, but should your performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child be confirmed to be cancelled, you will be given the option to have a full refund or the option to exchange your tickets for a later date at no additional cost.