Marisha Wallace and her co-stars of the Cadogan Hall production of The Color Purple sing title song to raise money for the British Theatre Academy Jul 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Hairspray actress Marisha Wallace has banded together with her former co-stars of the Cadogan Hall concert-style production of The Color Purple to sing the show's title song for charity. The aim of their virtual performance is to raise money for the British Theatre Academy. Watch them perform in a newly released music video below. 🎁 You can also donate to the British Theatre Academy here on Go Fund Me.

The Cadogan Hall cast of The Color Purple reunite for virtual charity rendition of title song

Marisha Wallace, Cavin Cornwall, Hugh Maynard, Tyrone Huntley, and Wendy Mae Brown reunited to perform "The Color Purple" to help raise funds for the British Theatre Academy. The BTA is known for offering free and affordable opportunities for young emerging performers and is now raising money to provide bursary places, particular for those from Asian, Black, or minority ethnic backgrounds.

The Color Purple cast is joined by an ensemble made up of Agatha-May Akora, Aisha Williams, Aiyeesha Vassell, Akmed Khemalai, Ayesha Maynard, Ben Terry, Bernadette Bangura, Billy Nevers, Charleen Afolabi, Chloe Gentles, Claude Hopkins, Felicia Bhebhe, Jada Marie Campbell, Jade Johnson, Jochabel Ohene MacCarthy, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Krishana Parker, Lashayah Byfield, Laura Wynter, Liam Godwin, Mary Moore, Robyn Marshall, Rochelle Sherona, Sarah Freer, Tracey Vanessa Brown, and Winny Herbert.

The Color Purple Cadogan Hall reunion charity performance creative team

The 5-minute video is directed by Danielle Tarento and features audio mixing by Taylor, video editing by Dean Johnson, musical direction by James Taylor, and a band comprised of Benjamin Holder, Chris Hatton, Chris Ma, Gareth Lieske, Jennah Smart, Matt Billups, Michael Mason, and Timothy Loewendahl.